Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) and its subsidiary, Martin Midstream Finance commences two concurrent transactions, to extend the maturities of the Partnership’s indebtedness by purchasing or exchanging 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021 (existing notes).

The first offer consists of existing notes for a combination of cash, 11.50% senior secured second lien notes due 2025, and rights to acquire 10% Senior Secured 1.5 Lien Notes due 2024

Pursuant to the Rights Offering, Eligible Holders shall have the Right to acquire their pro rata share of up to $50M in aggregate principal amount of New Notes.

The second offer consists of an offer to purchase up to $77M 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021, held by other holders.