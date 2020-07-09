Texas oil refineries are feeling the effects of COVID-19's resurgence in the state, led by Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) Galveston Bay refinery, which Bloomberg reports has amassed well over 100 confirmed cases of the virus.

The 585K bbl/day refinery, the second biggest in the U.S., is close to completing a major turnaround that brought in more than 500 contract workers onsite as the outbreaks occurred; work reportedly remains on schedule to be competed within about two weeks.

LyondellBasell's (NYSE:LYB) 263K bbl/day Houston refinery had ~50 employees and contractors test positive as of two weeks ago.

Royal Dutch Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) Deer Park refinery on the Houston Ship Channel had nine workers test positive so far this week, with a total of 50 since the start of the outbreak.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Total (NYSE:TOT) confirmed virus cases at their respective Sweeny and Port Arthur refineries but have not shared details.

Marathon began its Galveston Bay overhaul in late May after work was delayed to reduce the risk that large numbers of people at the refinery would spread the virus.