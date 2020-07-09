Ford (NYSE:F) may need to shut some U.S. car plants as early as next week if they fail to receive engines produced in Mexico's Chihuahua state, U.S. ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau says.

Landau says a senior Ford executive told him that the company was concerned about the engines produced in Chihuahua, where the governor has limited industrial capacity to 50% due to the coronavirus.

"They're saying that they're going to start shutting down factories in the United States as of next week if they don't get that rolling," according to Landau.

CFRA Research recently maintained a Sell rating and $15 price target on GM, believing the stock's bounce since late March has discounted an overly optimistic, post-pandemic global auto demand environment.