Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares have fallen more than 6% in the two sessions following its Q2 pre-announcement in which revenue was targeted at $2.10-$2.175B and an $0.08/share loss, both ahead of Wall Street consensus.

According to Street Account, skeptical BMO analyst David Gagliano says the guidance provides "a nice headline" but does not alter the main drivers for the shares going forward, and he thinks the pre-announcement likely was timed to coincide with news of a debt offering.

Berenberg's Paretosh Misra believes a further rally in commodity prices is needed for the stock to move much higher, noting that the profitability of Chinese smelters is near historical highs, which "suggests an increased risk of rising supply in the months ahead" which could limit price gains.

B. Riley FBR's Lucas Pipes thinks the pre-announcement indicates a strong Q2 and highlights the cash position as a credit to the company's recent aggressive cash saving initiatives, but he remains cautious on the outlook for aluminum prices.