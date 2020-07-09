Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears on the verge of joining the S&P 500, Reuters reports, a move that would unleash a flood of new demand for the company's shares which already have surged 500% over the past year.

Stronger than expected Q2 vehicle deliveries, announced last week, have sparked confidence that Tesla will record its first cumulative four-quarter profit, a key hurdle for inclusion to S&P 500; its quarterly report is set for July 22.

Analysts predict massive demand for Tesla shares if the company is added to the benchmark index, and some point to Yahoo as a model for a potential debut; in 1999, Yahoo soared 64% in five trading days between the announcement that it would be added to the index and its actual inclusion.

"The lesson learned from Yahoo was that when you have an up and coming issue that may possibly go into the index, you should already own a little of it," says S&P Dow Jones analyst Howard Silverblatt. "If you had to get into that stock, you were paying a heck of a premium compared to owning it a week earlier."

Tesla printed a new high of $1,429.50 during Tuesday's session, as even the bear camp begins to crack under the stock's huge rally.