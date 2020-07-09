The Trump administration is asking a federal judge to reject a settlement between the Sierra Club and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) over alleged clean air violations, arguing the deal improperly goes beyond what the U.S. government has approved, WSJ reports.

The petition, submitted late yesterday, calls for a U.S. district court in Michigan to reject a settlement that would require DTE to shut three coal-fired power plants and pay $2M for local environmental improvements, according to the report.

The terms reportedly would be in addition to a $7.3M settlement with the federal government and would have ended a decade-long case over alleged Clean Air Act violations at DTE plants.

Also today, DTE won approval from Michiga's Public Service Commission to keep electric rates unchanged until 2022.