Asian stocks are trading lower on COVID-19 spike

Asian stocks are trading lower as spike in virus cases thwart the reopening plans and countries might reconsider shutdown in a few places.
China -1.05%, snaps an eight-session winning streak as sources reveal that China state funds are reportedly selling stocks.
Japan -0.74% as rise in cases overshadow strong PPI data.
Australia -0.32%, is off the day's low, with energy and financials dragging the index.
Hong Kong -1.41%.
U.S. futures are trading lower as 12 states hit 7-day COVID highs, that might lead to further shutdown, dampening hopes oo the recovery. Dow -0.41%. Nasdaq -0.36%. S&P -0.33%.
Now read: European stocks snap two-day loss »