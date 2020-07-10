Seeking Alpha

Asian stocks trading lower on COVID-19 spike

SA News Editor

Asian stocks are trading lower as a spike in virus cases thwart the reopening plan and might consider the shutdown in a few places.

China -1.05% snaps an eight-session winning streak as sources reveal China state funds reportedly selling stocks.

Japan -0.74% as rise in cases overshadow strong PPI data.

Australia -0.32% are off the day's low, energy and financials are dragging index lower.

Hong Kong -1.41%.

U.S. futures are trading lower as 12 states hit 7-day COVID highs, that might lead to shutdown dampening hopes on the recovery. Dow -0.41%. Nasdaq -0.36%. S&P -0.33%.