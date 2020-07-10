Asian stocks trading lower on COVID-19 spike

Asian stocks are trading lower as a spike in virus cases thwart the reopening plan and might consider the shutdown in a few places.

China -1.05% snaps an eight-session winning streak as sources reveal China state funds reportedly selling stocks.

Japan -0.74% as rise in cases overshadow strong PPI data.

Australia -0.32% are off the day's low, energy and financials are dragging index lower.

Hong Kong -1.41% .