Washington state town prints local currency for coronavirus relief

Tenino, a town of fewer than 2,000 people in Washington state, has begun printing its own wooden currency to help residents and businesses through the coronavirus crisis.

There's some history here. In 1931, civic leaders printed local wooden banknotes to restore consumer confidence after the town's bank failed during the Great Depression.

Current Tenino residents, who have documented loss of income due to the pandemic, are eligible for up to $300 a month, while nearly all businesses in the town are accepting the local bills (which can be redeemed at city hall).

The $25 notes are about the size and thickness of an index card and are painted green with an image of George Washington. They also feature the Latin phrase "Habemus autem sub potestate," or "We have it under control."

"A federal program dumps money from the top and these blue-chip companies steal it all," said Mayor Wayne Fournier. "If we do it from the ground up, there's no stealing. It's a direct ballast to Main Street."