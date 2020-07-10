United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and the union that represents its some 13K pilots have reached a tentative agreement for voluntary furloughs and early retirement packages, becoming the last of the four biggest U.S. carriers to reach such an agreement.

The tentative deal comes a day after United warned 36K employees could be furloughed this fall if there weren't enough buyout and early retirement volunteers.

"Unfortunately, this may not be the full extent of the furloughs, and we must be prepared for more based on the company's plan to be 30 percent smaller next summer," said Capt. Todd Insler, chairman of the United chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association.

Earnings season for airlines kicks off next Tuesday when Delta is scheduled to report Q2 results.