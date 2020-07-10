The FDA has approved AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) company, Allergan's sBLA that supports expanded use of BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA) for the treatment of spasticity (muscle stiffness) in pediatric patients 2 years of age and older, including lower limb spasticity caused by cerebral palsy.

This label expansion is based on Allergan and another manufacturer selectively waiving orphan exclusivity rights held for the use of their respective neurotoxins in the treatment of pediatric patients with spasticity caused by cerebral palsy.

