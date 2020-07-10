European stocks lower as virus fears continue to reverberate

European stocks continue to drift lower on the fourth day as a rise in virus cases dent economic recovery.

London -0.48% as oil stocks slide on demand worries. U.K. announced that indoor gyms and swimming pools will reopen from July 25, while outdoor pools and performances will be allowed from this weekend as part of the easing lockdown measures.

France -0.47% , despite May industrial production up 19.6% against estimate of 15.4%.

Germany -0.13% .

U.S. is expected to announce deferred retaliatory measures against France over its digital services tax today.