Aggressively expanding into self-driving technology, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced a $1.3B deal on June 26 to acquire startup Zoox, which is set on designing a fully autonomous vehicle from scratch rather than retrofitting existing cars.

The problem? Amazon needs to keep talent on board to make the deal worth it. It's planning at least $100M in stock awards to retain Zoox's 900+ employees, and can walk away from the deal if large numbers of them turn down the offers.

The Information already reported last week that two senior Zoox engineers, James Philbin and Marc Wimmershoff, joined rival Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving unit Waymo, and Reuters revealed that GM's (NYSE:GM) Cruise stepped in to offer $1.05B for Zoox after the latter signed an exclusive agreement to negotiate with Amazon.

Dog-eat-dog world: Flash back to the infamous case of Anthony Levandowski, the Waymo engineer who plead guilty to stealing Google's trade secrets before joining Uber (NYSE:UBER).

