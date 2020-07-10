"While the oil market has undoubtedly made progress... the large, and in some countries, an accelerating number of COVID-19 cases is a disturbing reminder that the pandemic is not under control and is casting a shadow over the outlook," the IEA wrote in its closely-watched monthly report.

While global oil demand in the first half of 2020 plunged by 10.75M barrels a day, down roughly 11% Y/Y, the agency forecast oil demand would be down by 5.1M bpd in the second half

This means global oil demand this year will average 92.1M barrels per day, down by 7.9M bpd versus 2019, a slightly smaller decline than forecast in the last report.

The IEA also estimated compliance with the OPEC production cut deal was at 108% - with Saudi Arabia cutting an additional 1M bpd - putting OPEC's output at its lowest in three decades.

Crude futures -1.8% to $38.90/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK, OLEM, OILX, NRGD, USAI, NRGO, NRGZ, YGRN