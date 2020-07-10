TikTok has officially been pulled from Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store in Hong Kong, after owner ByteDance (BDNCE) said the platform would be exiting the territory due to China's national security law.

The legislation gives authorities powers to police the web and requires companies to delete content that falls foul of new rules, or face fines.

Hong Kong users who had already downloaded TikTok can no longer use the app and were greeted with the following message: "Thank you for the time you've spent on TikTok and giving us the the opportunity to bring a little bit of joy into your life!"

