Maxeon Solar Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) has priced upsized $185M (from $175M) of its 6.50% green convertible senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2025 in a private offering.

Closing date is July 17, 2020.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $15M of notes.

Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2021.

The company estimates net proceeds of ~$177.2M ($191.7M, if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option).

Portion of proceeds may be used for proposed spin-off (if consumated), or to fund the redemption, to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, existing and new projects and for general corporate purposes.

