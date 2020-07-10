Investors are set to get a glimpse of the coming earnings season as Carnival (NYSE:CCL) reports Q2 results this morning against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many of its peers, the company has already borrowed heavily and raised money to stay afloat as most of its voyages were canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.

The world's largest cruise operator will also likely discuss the future and its plans to sail again as COVID-19 cases spike.

Yesterday, AIDA Cruises, Germany's leading cruise line and a part of Carnival, announced that three of its ships will restart sailing in August.