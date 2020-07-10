Pursuant to the CCAA ((Canada)) from the Quebec Superior Court to implement its restructuring plan, DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) to terminate leases for 82 stores in Canada and all 42 stores in the U.S.

The said lease terminations will take effect in 30 days.

DTEA’s online business and sales in grocery stores and pharmacies across Canada will continue.

DTEA also announced that U.S. bankruptcy court for the District of Delaware entered an order in favor of the company and its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code.

