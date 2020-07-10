Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) has achieved $1B liquidity target through combination of cash, borrowing capacity, and spending reductions in FQ3.

The company recorded operating cash flow in excess of $220M due to decreases in working capital and robust syndication activity.

Manufacturing revenue -4.2% to $653.01M; Wheels & Parts revenue -34.4% to $82,024M; Leasing & Services revenue -44.5% to $27.53M.

Gross margin rate improved 170 bps to 14.1%; Operating margin rate up 260 bps to 8.8%.

New rail car deliveries increased 31.1% Q/Q to 5,900 units.

Diversified new railcar manufacturing backlog was 26.7K units valued at $2.7B at quarter's end.

GBX +7% premarket.

Previously: Greenbrier EPS beats by $0.91, beats on revenue (July 10)