The U.S. is expected to announce actions today against France over its digital services tax, but will suspend them while France defers the collections from U.S. technology firms.

The steps are tied to a U.S. Section 301 probe into the foreign tax, which Washington says discriminates against U.S. tech giants like Google, Apple and Facebook.

The Trump administration also plans to finalize regulations this week that will bar the U.S. government from buying goods or services from any company that uses products from five Chinese firms including Huawei, Hikvision, Dahua (OTCPK:DHUA), Hytera and ZTE Corp. (OTCPK:ZTCOY).