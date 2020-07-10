Futures dip after another Nasdaq record

The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Thursday closed at a new all-time high led by gains from Microsoft and Amazon, while the Dow and S&P 500 closed lower on disappointing earnings from Walgreens.

While U.S. stock index futures are all inching lower in premarket trade, the same pattern is being seen as the Dow and S&P 500 lead losses at 0.5% and the Nasdaq behind at 0.2% .

"The cyclical story is on hold for now," Allianz Global Investors' Mona Mahajan declared, as money flows back into stay-at-home plays.

"It's not dead forever," she added. "There are a few things that could reignite it," like evidence virus cases have peaked, a vaccine or a resolution to the November presidential election.