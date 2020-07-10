FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) amends its S-1 filing to offer 400K preferred shares and warrants for the right to purchase 2M common shares through ThinkEquity.

Each share of Series B preferred stock sold in the offering will be accompanied by five warrants to each purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.00 per share of common stock. Each share of Series B preferred stock and accompanying warrant is being offered at a price of $25.000, for an aggregate offering amount of $10M.