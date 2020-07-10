Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) reports new defaults on 20,862 loans in June, down from 35,915 in May but up from 6,228 in April.

Cures increased to 6,119 from 3,424 in May and 3,045 in April.

Radian started the month with primary default inventory of 55,103 loans and ended the month with 69,742 defaults.

The total new primary defaults includes defaults under forbearance programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

