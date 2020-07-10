Express (NYSE:EXPR) has reopened ~95% of its stores, traffic and sales have steadily improved and e-Commerce demand was positive in the month of June.

The company has enabled "buy online, pick-up in store" capabilities in over 275 stores, and all retail stores should be enabled by the end of Q3.

Comparable sales for open stores sequentially improved from -50% in early May to ~-15% by the third week in June.

Traffic improved from ~-65% in early May to ~-30% by the third week in June.

EXPR +6.7% premarket.

Press release