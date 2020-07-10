Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) has completed the enrollment (ahead of schedule) of 470 subjects in a Phase 3 clinical trial, RELIEF, evaluating lead candidate TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg for the management of fibromyalgia, a challenging-to-treat chronic condition characterized by musculoskeletal pain, areas of tenderness, fatigue and sleep and cognitive disturbances.

Preliminary data on the first 50% of randomized participants should be available in September. Top line results will follow in Q4.

The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in mean pain score at week 14 compared to placebo.

TNX-102 SL is a patented sublingual tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride which provides rapid transmucosal absorption. Cyclobenzaprine is a muscle relaxant that works by blocking nerve impulses to the brain.