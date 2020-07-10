Susquehanna keeps Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) lined up as its top pick in the footwear and apparel sector.

"The company’s standing has improved over the course of the pandemic, and demand for the product continues to be exceptionally high, despite the difficult retail environment. Donations of product to support frontline workers during the crisis have been very brand accretive, though we believe the motivations of the company and management are genuine," updates Sam Poser.

Poser says the bull case on Crocs is supported by the company's superior brand management (compelling collaborations with celebrities, influencers, and designers), strong digital capabilities and product innovation.