Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) doesn't currently expect to pay a Q3 dividend based on the Federal Reserve Board's interim policy that dividends paid cannot exceed the average of the trailing four quarters' net income.

Although SC's standalone expected income would be sufficient to declare and pay a dividend in Q3, SC is consolidated into Santander Holdings USA's ("SHUSA") capital plan, and therefore, is subject to the FRB's interim policy that utilizes SHUSA's average trailing income to determine the cap on common stock dividends.

SHUSA has requested certain exceptions to the interim policy, but the timing and outcome of the request are uncertain, the company said.

As for the Fed's DFAST results, SHUSA and its Santander Consumer USA Holdings will be subject to a preliminary stressed capital buffer of 2.5%, equal to the regulatory minimum for Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021.

The SCB plus the Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 minimum of 4.5% requires SHUSA to remain above 7.0% through this period. The Fed expects to finalize the SCB for all firms by August 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, SHUSA's CET1 ratio under the revised Current Expected Credit Loss transition guidelines was 14.3%, and SC's CET1 ratio was 13.8%.

See SC's dividend scorecard.