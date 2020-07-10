Data center and gaming growth potential drive Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $400 to $500 at Rosenblatt.

Analyst Hans Mosesmann says both businesses should see revenue growth that lasts for "several quarters," with gaming catching a tailwind from the new consoles coming from Microsoft and Sony later this year.

Rosenblatt maintains a Buy rating on Nvidia, which has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.

Nvidia shares are up 1% pre-market to $424.39.

Earlier this week, Nvidia's market valuation passed Intel's for the first time, largely due to the GPU tailwind.