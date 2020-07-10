Susquehanna upgrades Foot Locker (FL -3.0% ) to a Positive rating from Neutral due to recent checks that indicate June sales have accelerated as more stores have opened up.

Analyst Sam Poser also notes that the company's relationship with Nike is still strong and core Foot Locker consumers in the U.S. have stimulus money burning holes in their pockets with little money being spent on dining out and travel.

"The new $34 price target reflects modest improvement at FL and a multiple that is 2.3 turns below the five-year average. We are hopeful that the likely better than previously expected 2Q20 sales result in an increase in consumer retention and lead to ongoing consumer loyalty to FL," updates Poser.

The new price target is above the average Wall Street price target of $28.83.