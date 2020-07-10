Three of Canopy Rivers' (OTCPK:CNPOF) portfolio companies intend to introduce new or expanded choices for cannabis consumers and medical patients in Canada and the U.S.

Dynaleo Inc., an Edmonton-based manufacturer of cannabis-infused gummies, signed its first letter of intent (LOI) with Pantry, a California-based edibles brand.

Agripharm Corp. received a licence amendment from Health Canada to allow for the sale of dried cannabis, extracts, edibles, and topicals.

The amendment enables Agripharm to exercise its exclusive rights to introduce brands from SLANG Worldwide and Green House Seed Co. to the Canadian market. Agripharm plans to initially launch three products from SLANG's portfolio, including the Firefly Mini vapourizer, O.penVAPE, and Bakked Dabaratus

TerrAscend Corp. opened its third retail dispensary location in Pennsylvania.