Days after Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares crossed the $3,000 mark for the first time, Citi boosts the e-commerce giant's price target from $2,700 to $3,550.

Total U.S. retail sales are only expected to grow 1% in 2022 compared to 2019, writes analyst Jason Bazinet.

E-commerce is expected to grow 43% in that period while brick-and-mortar falls 4%, according to eMarketer data.

Amazon's pandemic-driven market share gains in e-commerce should provide a "powerful, long-term tailwind," says Bazinet.

Citi maintains a Buy rating on Amazon, which has a Very Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating. The average price target is $2,858.15.