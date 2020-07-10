Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) slips 1.2% in premarket trading after RBC Capital Markets downgrades the stock to Market Perform from Outperform, citing "less attractive risk/reward" after the stock soared almost 300% from a March low.

Fundamentals are intact at current levels, but valuation is concerning due to COVID-19, the "depressed inventory levels, and little visibility into the recovery of real estate."

Price target at $41.

RDFN stock jumps from March low:

RBC's Neutral rating comes in line with the Quant rating and contrasts with the average Wall Street analysts' rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 10 Neutral, 1 Bearish).