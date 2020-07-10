Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) says it served a notice of dispute to the Papua New Guinea government over the refusal to extend a lease for the Porgera mine.

Barrick says it may refer the dispute to arbitration before the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes if the matter cannot be resolved through negotiations.

In April, PNG's government refused to extend Barrick's expired lease on environmental and social concerns, causing the company to lower its FY 2020 gold production guidance to 4.6M-5M oz. from 4.8M-5.2M oz.