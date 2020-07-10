Citi is the latest firm to pitch a tent in the bear camp on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with a downgrade to a Sell rating from Neutral.

Sounding a lot like a Beyond Meat skeptic, analyst Wendy Nicholson warns that plant-based meat could be a fad.

"To simulate the texture and taste of traditional meat products, the products have a similar nutritional profile to the real thing, which means that though it may be better for the environment, it is not much healthier,” she writes.

On the financial front, Nicholson sees margin pressure on Beyond Meat due to the high operating costs.

Citi's assigns a price target on BYND of $123 to rep 14% downside potential.