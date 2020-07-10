Nano cap Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) jumps 18% premarket on robust volume on the heels of a disclosure from Fairmont Funds Management, LLC of a 19.99% stake consisting of ~6.4M common shares and ~1.3M common shares issuable upon the conversion of Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock.

Earlier this week, Unum completed its acquisition of privately held Kiq, a developer of kinase inhibitors.

In March, the company cut 60% of its headcount aimed at extending its cash runway and focusing its resources on solid tumor candidate BOXR1030.