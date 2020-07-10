Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN) is up 13% premarket on the heels of an update on its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate TerraCoV2.

While working with Aragen Bioscience, the National Institutes of Health-created stabilized pre-fusion spike protein gene has been successfully inserted into Chinese hamster cells, and mini-pool production and analytical development are underway. The transfer to full-scale manufacture is expected to commence later this summer.

The company expects to bring this COVID-19 vaccine candidate into human clinical trials by early 2021.

Additionally, Oragenics has determined to terminate its clinical development program of AG013 for the treatment of severe oral mucositis in cancer patients and withdraw the applicable Investigational New Drug application due to the overall lack of efficacy, along with other factors.