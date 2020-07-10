Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN) is up 13% premarket on the heels of its update on its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate TerraCoV2.

While working with Aragen Bioscience, the National Institutes of Health-created stabilized pre-fusion spike protein gene has been successfully inserted into Chinese hamster cells and mini-pool production and analytical development are underway. The transfer to full-scale manufacturing is expected to commence later this summer.

The company expects TerraCoV2 into human clinical trials by early 2021.

Additionally, Oragenics has decided to terminate clinical development of AG013 for the treatment of severe oral mucositis in cancer patients and withdraw its Investigational New Drug (IND) application. It pulled the plug due overall lack of efficacy, along with other factors.