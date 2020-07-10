Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) +2.4% pre-market after reporting Q2 preliminary gold production of 137,782 oz., up 50% Y/Y and up 19% Q/Q.

Eldorado says production at the Kisladag mine in Turkey jumped 130% Y/Y and 19% Q/Q, citing higher grade and tons of stacked ore and increased solution grades due to drier weather in June.

Production at the Olympias mine in Greece surged 159% Y/Y and 18% Q/Q, which the company says reflects the work completed over the past year to increase underground development and backfilling.

Q2 output at the Lamaque mine in Quebec came in flat Y/Y but rose 21% Q/Q; Eldorado recently started construction of a $24M tunnel at the mine to help boost production.