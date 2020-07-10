Seeing stabilization in the consumer on demand business, KeyBanc raises Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) price target from $248 to $270.

Analyst Alex Kurtz sees an "ongoing recovery" in CoD customers, though "at a more modest level" in Q2 than in May.

CoD represents a small part of TWLO's revenue but reflects broader consumer trends and increases KeyBanc's confidence in its above consensus CY20 estimates.

KeyBanc maintains an Overweight rating on Twilio, which has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.