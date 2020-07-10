Baird analyst David George upgrades Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Outperform from Neutral as he sees the dip in bank stocks creating opportunities to increase exposure in the sector.

While near-term earnings are likely to remain challenging for WFC, George expects CEO Charlie Scharf in the intermediate term to lead the bank past the Fed consent orders and improve operating leverage.

Potential cost savings could be in the billions, he wrote.

WFC's capital position remains very strong.

As for CMA, George says asset sensitivity and commercial credit exposure concerns have pressured its shares YTD; considers market-implied loss expectations as too severe.

Also sees CMA as an attractive M&A target.

On WFC, Baird's George is more optimistic than the Neutral Quant rating and the Wall Street analysts' average rating of Neutral (3 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 20 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).

It's a similar story with CMA; Quant rating is Neutral as is Wall Street analysts' average rating (4 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 17 Neutral, 4 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).

WFC and CMA lag the S&P 500 since last August: