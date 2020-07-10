Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) says Chairman and CEO Bill Furman has agreed to continue in his current position for up to two more years, retiring in 2022.

The company says the current COVID-19 crisis and economic uncertainty requires an experienced management team.

He agrees to forgo any annual performance-based bonuses for FY 2020 and FY 2021 in the form of cash and instead will receive company stock.

Furman has served as the company's CEO since 1994 and has been Chairman since 2014.