Canaccord Genuity sees a 19% upside for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) shares after module partner Delphi Technologies' recent design wins in battery electric vehicles.

The firm sees the wins as positive for Cree's strategy and supportive of the silicon carbide growth thesis, though there might not be a "material impact" for 12-18 months.

Delphi's success could accelerate Cree's revenue growth and distribution into "well-established auto supply chains."

Canaccord maintains a Buy rating on Cree and raises the price target from $53 to $72. Cree has an average price target of $54.86.

