In 2Q20, Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) completed two securitizations worth $609M; proceeds will be used for reducing its secured borrowings by ~$430M and generate ~$60M in cash.

First is a $405M commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation secured by 56 originated floating-rate transitional loans, of which the company sold 80% with a weighted average blended interest rate of LIBOR plus 236 bps and the most senior bond priced at LIBOR plus 215 bps.

Second, a $204M fixed-rate securitization of 228 acquired small balance commercial real estate loans of which 85% is sold with a weighted average blended interest rate of 4.0% and the most senior bond priced at 3.43%.

As of June 30, 2020, Ready Capital had unencumbered cash of ~$225M vs. $122M as of March 31, 2020; secured borrowings stood at ~$1.2B, a 25% dip vs March 31, 2020.