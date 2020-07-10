Transocean (NYSE:RIG) -2.1% pre-market as the company discloses plans to lay off as many as 110 workers after failing to secure a new contract for its Discover Installation drillship.

The company told the Texas Workforce Commission that the layoffs would take effect by Sept. 15 with the end of the drillship's current contract.

Transocean said on its April earnings call that the Inspiration had just completed a five-year contract for Chevron and would start work for Talos Energy in the Gulf of Mexico; work for Talos was scheduled to end this month.