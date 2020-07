Jewelry sales turned positive for the first time since early March, according to Bank of America.

Credit and debt card data from the firm showed a 7.3% Y/Y increase for the week ended July 4. The sales data wasn't broken down by online and stores.

That sounds like good news for Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) and Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) if there is pent-up demand being released in the market.

Both stocks have trailed the S&P 500 Index for the year, although Signet has had a much rougher time of it.