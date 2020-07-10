Expecting strong growth rates for the "next several years," FBN Securities starts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) at Outperform with a $115 price target, a 20% upside.

Analyst Shebly Seyrafi notes that the cloud monitoring as a service company is a "beneficiary of the movement of workloads to the cloud."

The analyst sees tailwinds in Datadog's pricing power, strong growth trends in international revenue and customer acquisition, and "healthy" ARPU growth.

Datadog has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating and $69.50 average price target.