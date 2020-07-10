WIMI hologram cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) specializes in computer vision holographic cloud services.

The cloud solution finds application in various fields, such as home entertainment, lightfield cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system and advertising display system.

WIMI says that the changes in 5G communication network bandwidth, high-end holographic applications are increasingly applied to social media, communication, navigation, home applications and other applications.

The company plans to use holographic AI face recognition and face changing technology as the core technologies to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications with multiple innovative systems.

Shares +95% premarket.

