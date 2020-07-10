Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) reports Q2 preliminary gold production rose 13% Y/Y to 3.4M oz. while gold output fell 1% to just shy of 60K oz.; silver equiv. production totaled 12.5M oz.

All five mines were in operation during the quarter, although the Casa Berardi and San Sebastian mines were subjected to government-mandated shutdowns of three and four weeks, respectively.

Also during the quarter, the company's borrowing under its revolving credit facility was reduced to $50M from $200M; cash position was ~$76M at the end of the quarter.

In Q3, Hecla says it issued C$50M of senior unsecured notes to Investissement Quebec with a five-year maturity yielding 5.74%; proceeds will be used to help fund Casa Berardi's capital expenditures.