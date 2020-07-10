Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) reports additional data on remdesivir that includes a comparative analysis of the Phase 3 SIMPLE-Severe study and a real-world retrospective cohort of severely ill COVID-19 patients. The results are being presented virtually at the 23rd International AIDS Conference.

Treatment with remdesivir was associated with a 62% reduction in mortality compared to standard-of-care (SOC) treatment. 74.4% of treated patients recovered by day 14 versus 59.0% of those receiving SOC. Remdesivir demonstrated its superiority to SOC in terms of mortality rate, 7.6% at day 14 versus 12.5% in patients not receiving the antiviral.

The study assessed five-day and 10-day dosing regimens of remdesivir administered intravenously.

Patients who received hydroxychloroquine in addition to remdesivir experienced lower recovery rates (57% vs. 69%) compared to those who received remdesivir without the malaria drug. Concomitant use of hydroxychloroquine was not associated with a higher mortality rate in the 14 days analysis window.

Results from its remdesivir compassionate use program showed that 83% of pediatric patients and 92% of pregnant and postpartum women with a broad spectrum of COVID-19 severity recovered by day 28.