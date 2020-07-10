Two main groups tethered to the COVID pandemic are active and weaker.

Airlines are in the red following a debt downgrade on United, while there is trepidation in cruise lines ahead of Carnival’s final second-quarter numbers where any and all guidance will be the key.

Standard and Poor’s downgraded United's (UAL, -3.8% ) bonds to B+ from BB-, pushing them further into junk territory. S&P said it expected positive cash flow next year. United has said it could lay off as many as 36,000 employees in October.

American (AAL, -2.2% ), Delta (DAL, -2.1% ) and Southwest (LUV, -2.3% ) are all down more than 2%.

Airlines were enjoying a boost from retail enthusiasm and hopes of a V-shaped economic recovery, but the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JET) began to diverge from the broader market in mid-June.

On Thursday, JETS fell below its 50-day SMA of $15.85.

Carnival (CCL, -0.8% ) released preliminary Q2 results on June 18. It said it expects monthly average cash burn rate for H2 to be ~$650M during the pause in guest operations and that Q2 ended with $7.6B of available liquidity.

It has since extended its pause in operations through Sept. 30.

Royal Caribbean (RCL, -1.4% ) and Norwegian ([[NCLH, -1.6% ) are lower.

Sector Watch

The Financials are lower, with the SPDR Financial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) off 0.8% ahead of trading.

The Labor Department reported a surprise drop in headline and core wholesale inflation. Treasury yields are feeling pressure, with the 10-year yield falling below 0.6% to 0.587%, off 1.8 basis points.

XLF is struggling with its 50-day SMA of $15.85, which it fell below yesterday.